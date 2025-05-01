In social psychology, social control is best defined as which of the following?
A
The process by which individuals learn the values and norms of their culture
B
The mechanisms, strategies, and institutions society uses to regulate individual behavior and maintain social order
C
The influence of group discussion in strengthening a group's prevailing attitudes
D
The tendency for people to perform better on simple tasks in the presence of others
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social control in social psychology. It refers to the ways society regulates individual behavior to maintain order and conformity.
Step 2: Review each option carefully and identify which one aligns with the definition of social control.
Step 3: Recognize that 'the process by which individuals learn the values and norms of their culture' describes socialization, not social control.
Step 4: Note that 'the influence of group discussion in strengthening a group's prevailing attitudes' refers to group polarization, and 'the tendency for people to perform better on simple tasks in the presence of others' describes social facilitation.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct definition of social control is 'the mechanisms, strategies, and institutions society uses to regulate individual behavior and maintain social order.'
