Which of the following statements about race is true?
A
Racial categories are universally agreed upon across all cultures.
B
There are clear genetic boundaries that define different races.
C
Race determines an individual's intelligence and abilities.
D
Race is a social construct with no significant biological basis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of race from a psychological and sociological perspective, recognizing that race is often discussed as a social construct rather than a fixed biological category.
Examine the statement that racial categories are universally agreed upon across all cultures. Consider cultural differences and historical contexts that influence how race is defined and perceived.
Analyze the claim about clear genetic boundaries defining different races. Reflect on genetic research showing more variation within so-called racial groups than between them, indicating no strict biological divisions.
Evaluate the idea that race determines intelligence and abilities. Review psychological and scientific consensus that intelligence and abilities are influenced by a complex interplay of genetics, environment, and social factors, not race.
Conclude that the most accurate statement is that race is a social construct with no significant biological basis, meaning it is created and maintained through social processes rather than grounded in clear biological differences.
