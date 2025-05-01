Which of the following stages of the information-processing model constitute perception?
A
Long-term memory consolidation
B
Motor response execution
C
Encoding and interpretation of sensory input
D
Retrieval of stored memories
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the information-processing model in psychology describes how humans perceive, process, store, and retrieve information.
Identify the stage that involves the initial recognition and understanding of sensory stimuli, which is the process of perception.
Recall that perception specifically refers to the encoding and interpretation of sensory input, where raw sensory data is transformed into meaningful information.
Differentiate perception from other stages such as long-term memory consolidation (which involves storing information), motor response execution (which involves acting on information), and retrieval of stored memories (which involves accessing information).
Conclude that the stage constituting perception is the encoding and interpretation of sensory input, as it directly relates to how we become aware of and make sense of sensory information.
