Which term describes the tendency to work better or harder in the presence of others than when alone?
A
Social facilitation
B
Group polarization
C
Social loafing
D
Deindividuation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about the tendency to perform better or work harder when others are present compared to when alone.
Recall definitions of the given terms: Social facilitation refers to improved performance in the presence of others; Group polarization involves strengthening of group opinions; Social loafing is the tendency to exert less effort in a group; Deindividuation is loss of self-awareness in groups.
Match the concept of improved performance due to others' presence with the correct term, which is Social facilitation.
Understand that Social facilitation explains why people might perform tasks more efficiently or with greater effort when observed by others.
Conclude that the term describing this phenomenon is Social facilitation.
