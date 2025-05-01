According to social learning theory in social psychology, which of the following is required for learning to take place?
A
Genetic predisposition
B
Classical conditioning
C
Punishment only
D
Observation of others' behavior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that social learning theory emphasizes learning through observing others rather than through direct experience alone.
Recognize that genetic predisposition refers to inherited traits and is not a requirement for learning in social learning theory.
Note that classical conditioning involves learning through association, which is different from the observational learning emphasized in social learning theory.
Acknowledge that punishment alone is not sufficient for learning according to social learning theory; instead, observing behaviors and their consequences is key.
Conclude that the essential requirement for learning in social learning theory is the observation of others' behavior, which allows individuals to imitate or avoid certain actions based on what they have seen.
