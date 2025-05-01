In the context of social psychology, which word best describes how social learning works?
A
Intuition
B
Observation
C
Punishment
D
Isolation
1
Understand the concept of social learning in social psychology, which refers to the process of learning behaviors, attitudes, or emotional reactions by watching others.
Recall that social learning theory emphasizes the role of observing and imitating others rather than learning solely through direct experience or reinforcement.
Evaluate each option: 'Intuition' refers to knowing something instinctively, 'Punishment' is a consequence to reduce behavior, and 'Isolation' means being separated from others, none of which directly describe the learning process in social learning theory.
Recognize that 'Observation' is the key mechanism in social learning, as individuals learn by watching the actions and outcomes of others' behaviors.
Conclude that the best word to describe how social learning works is 'Observation' because it captures the essence of learning through watching others.
