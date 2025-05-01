Understand the concept of power in social psychology, which refers to the ability to influence others' behavior or attitudes.
Review the different types of power: expert power (based on knowledge), legitimate power (based on formal authority), coercive power (based on punishment), and referent power (based on identification or admiration).
Recognize that 'one's reputation' relates to how others identify with or admire that person, which aligns with referent power.
Eliminate options that do not fit the idea of reputation: expert power is about knowledge, legitimate power is about formal roles, and coercive power is about punishment.
Conclude that the correct type of power exemplified by one's reputation is referent power.
