The impact of the foot-in-the-door phenomenon is most clearly illustrated by which of the following scenarios?
A
A person who agrees to a small request is later more likely to comply with a larger request.
B
A person who refuses a large request is then asked to comply with a much smaller request.
C
A person who performs better on a task when others are watching.
D
A person who changes their opinion to match the majority view in a group.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the foot-in-the-door phenomenon, which is a psychological concept where agreeing to a small initial request increases the likelihood of agreeing to a larger subsequent request.
Step 2: Identify the key feature of this phenomenon: compliance with a small request leads to increased compliance with a related, larger request later on.
Step 3: Analyze each scenario to see which one matches this pattern of initial small compliance followed by larger compliance.
Step 4: Recognize that the scenario where a person agrees to a small request and is later more likely to comply with a larger request directly illustrates the foot-in-the-door effect.
Step 5: Differentiate this from other concepts such as door-in-the-face (refusing a large request then agreeing to a smaller one), social facilitation (performing better when observed), and conformity (changing opinion to match a group), which are distinct psychological phenomena.
