Which of the following skills can best help a person achieve social health?
A
Technical proficiency
B
Effective communication
C
Physical endurance
D
Mathematical reasoning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social health, which refers to the ability to form satisfying interpersonal relationships and adapt comfortably to different social situations.
Step 2: Review each option and consider how it relates to social health. Technical proficiency involves specialized skills, physical endurance relates to physical health, and mathematical reasoning pertains to cognitive skills.
Step 3: Recognize that effective communication is the skill that directly facilitates interaction, understanding, and connection with others, which are essential components of social health.
Step 4: Conclude that among the given options, effective communication best supports achieving and maintaining social health.
Step 5: Remember that developing effective communication skills can improve relationships, reduce conflicts, and enhance social support networks.
