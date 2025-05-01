Tegan's parents expect her to follow their rules without question. If she asks why she has to follow a certain rule her parents respond, "because I said so." If she challenges their authority, she is punished with no discussion. When she makes a mistake, her parents tend to criticize her harshly. What parenting style is being demonstrated in this scenario?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
10. Developmental Psychology
Parenting Styles
Multiple Choice
According to Baumrind, which parenting style is characterized by high responsiveness and high demandingness?
A
Authoritarian
B
Permissive
C
Uninvolved
D
Authoritative
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Baumrind's parenting styles framework, which categorizes parenting based on two dimensions: responsiveness (warmth and support) and demandingness (control and expectations).
Identify the four main parenting styles Baumrind described: Authoritarian, Permissive, Uninvolved, and Authoritative.
Recall that Authoritarian parenting is characterized by high demandingness but low responsiveness, meaning strict rules with little warmth.
Recognize that Permissive parenting is high in responsiveness but low in demandingness, meaning warm but with few rules or expectations.
Conclude that the parenting style with both high responsiveness and high demandingness is Authoritative, which balances warmth with clear standards.
