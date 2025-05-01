Which of the following is a primary benefit of administering IQ tests to school-age children?
A
IQ tests are used to diagnose all types of psychological disorders in children.
B
IQ tests can help identify children who may need additional academic support or enrichment.
C
IQ tests guarantee accurate predictions of future career success for all children.
D
IQ tests eliminate the need for any other educational assessments.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of IQ tests in educational settings: IQ tests are designed to measure cognitive abilities and intellectual potential, not to diagnose all psychological disorders or guarantee future success.
Recognize that IQ tests can help identify children who may need additional academic support or enrichment by assessing their intellectual strengths and weaknesses.
Note that IQ tests are one of several tools used in educational assessments and do not eliminate the need for other evaluations that consider emotional, social, and behavioral factors.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the known uses and limitations of IQ tests in psychology and education.
Conclude that the primary benefit of administering IQ tests to school-age children is to help identify those who may require extra academic support or enrichment, as this aligns with the purpose and practical application of IQ testing.
