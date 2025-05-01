Which of the following examples best illustrates the concept of adolescent egocentrism?
A
A teenager believes that everyone at school is noticing their new haircut and judging them for it.
B
A child learns to share toys with their friends during playtime.
C
A preschooler thinks that the moon follows them wherever they go.
D
An adult considers multiple perspectives before making a decision at work.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of adolescent egocentrism, which refers to a heightened self-consciousness during adolescence where individuals believe others are as focused on them as they are on themselves.
Step 2: Identify key characteristics of adolescent egocentrism, such as the 'imaginary audience'—the belief that one is constantly being watched and judged by others.
Step 3: Analyze each example to see which one reflects this belief: a teenager thinking everyone notices and judges their haircut aligns with the imaginary audience concept.
Step 4: Recognize that the other examples (sharing toys, moon following, adult decision-making) do not involve this self-focused belief typical of adolescent egocentrism.
Step 5: Conclude that the example of the teenager concerned about others noticing and judging their haircut best illustrates adolescent egocentrism.
