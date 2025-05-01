Which of the following theorists identified five levels of environmental influence on development?
A
Urie Bronfenbrenner
B
Jean Piaget
C
Lev Vygotsky
D
Erik Erikson
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a theorist who identified five levels of environmental influence on development, which relates to ecological systems theory in psychology.
Recall that Urie Bronfenbrenner is known for his ecological systems theory, which describes how a child's development is affected by different environmental systems.
Identify the five levels Bronfenbrenner proposed: the microsystem, mesosystem, exosystem, macrosystem, and chronosystem.
Recognize that Jean Piaget focused on stages of cognitive development, Lev Vygotsky emphasized social and cultural influences on learning, and Erik Erikson developed psychosocial stages of development, none of which specifically outline five environmental levels.
Conclude that the correct answer is Urie Bronfenbrenner because he uniquely described these five environmental systems influencing development.
