Which of the following statements about birth order is true?
A
Firstborn children are often described as more responsible and achievement-oriented compared to their younger siblings.
B
Birth order has no influence whatsoever on personality development.
C
Youngest children are typically the least social among their siblings.
D
Middle children are always the most rebellious in every family.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of birth order in psychology, which suggests that the order in which a child is born within a family can influence their personality and behavior.
Review common psychological theories and research findings related to birth order, such as Alfred Adler's theory that firstborns often take on leadership roles and may be more responsible and achievement-oriented.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to established psychological research: for example, the idea that birth order has no influence is generally contradicted by many studies showing some patterns, though effects can vary.
Recognize that broad, absolute statements like 'middle children are always the most rebellious' or 'youngest children are typically the least social' are oversimplifications and not supported universally by research.
Conclude that the statement about firstborn children being more responsible and achievement-oriented aligns best with psychological evidence, while the other statements are either false or exaggerated generalizations.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah