Which of the following is a difference between older and younger adults in terms of cognitive development?
A
Younger adults tend to show less flexibility in problem-solving than older adults.
B
Older adults typically experience a decline in processing speed compared to younger adults.
C
Older adults are more likely to acquire new languages quickly than younger adults.
D
Younger adults generally have more difficulty with long-term memory than older adults.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key cognitive domains involved in adult development, such as processing speed, memory, problem-solving flexibility, and language acquisition.
Step 2: Recognize that research in cognitive aging shows older adults often experience a decline in processing speed, which affects how quickly they can perform cognitive tasks.
Step 3: Compare this with younger adults, who generally maintain faster processing speeds and greater cognitive flexibility, especially in problem-solving tasks.
Step 4: Note that older adults typically do not acquire new languages as quickly as younger adults, and younger adults usually have better long-term memory performance.
Step 5: Conclude that the main difference highlighted is that older adults experience a decline in processing speed compared to younger adults, which is a well-established finding in cognitive development research.
