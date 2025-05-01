Which of the following best describes a characteristic of the norming stage in team development according to developmental psychology?
A
Team members begin to resolve conflicts and establish agreed-upon norms for working together.
B
Team members experience high levels of conflict and competition for roles.
C
Team members disengage and prepare to leave the group.
D
Team members focus on completing tasks with minimal interaction.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the norming stage is part of Tuckman's model of group development, which includes the stages: forming, storming, norming, performing, and adjourning.
Recall that during the forming stage, team members are polite and getting to know each other, while the storming stage is characterized by conflict and competition as roles are challenged.
Recognize that the norming stage involves the resolution of conflicts and the establishment of agreed-upon norms and roles, leading to increased cohesion and cooperation among team members.
Note that the performing stage is when the team focuses on task completion with effective collaboration, and the adjourning stage involves disengagement and preparation to leave the group.
Match the description of the norming stage to the option that states: 'Team members begin to resolve conflicts and establish agreed-upon norms for working together,' as this best captures the essence of the norming stage.
