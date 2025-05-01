Which of the following types of teaching is most closely related to how a person is affected emotionally, according to theories of emotion?
A
Cognitive teaching
B
Constructivist teaching
C
Affective teaching
D
Behavioral teaching
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question, especially focusing on the phrase 'how a person is affected emotionally.' This directs us to consider teaching methods that emphasize emotions and feelings.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each teaching type: Cognitive teaching focuses on mental processes and knowledge acquisition; Constructivist teaching emphasizes learners constructing their own understanding; Behavioral teaching centers on observable behaviors and reinforcement; Affective teaching targets emotions, attitudes, and feelings.
Step 3: Recognize that theories of emotion relate most directly to the affective domain, which involves emotions and feelings rather than cognition or behavior alone.
Step 4: Match the teaching type that aligns with the affective domain, which is 'Affective teaching,' as it specifically addresses emotional impact and emotional learning.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, 'Affective teaching' is the type most closely related to how a person is affected emotionally according to theories of emotion.
