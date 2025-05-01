Which scenario best illustrates what Erik Erikson would predict would happen in middle adulthood?
A
A young adult struggles to form close romantic relationships and feels isolated from others.
B
An older adult reflects on their life and feels regret over missed opportunities.
C
An adolescent experiments with different roles and identities to discover who they are.
D
An individual volunteers regularly at a local community center, feeling fulfilled by helping others and contributing to society.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the stage of Erik Erikson's psychosocial development theory that corresponds to middle adulthood. Middle adulthood typically aligns with the stage called 'Generativity vs. Stagnation.'
Understand the key conflict in this stage: individuals strive to create or nurture things that will outlast them, often by contributing to society and helping the next generation (generativity), or they may feel unproductive and disconnected (stagnation).
Analyze each scenario in the problem to see which one best fits the 'Generativity vs. Stagnation' stage. For example, struggling with romantic relationships relates more to young adulthood, reflecting on life with regret fits late adulthood, and experimenting with identities is typical of adolescence.
Recognize that volunteering regularly and feeling fulfilled by helping others exemplifies generativity, as it shows contributing to society and caring for others, which is the central task of middle adulthood according to Erikson.
Conclude that the scenario involving volunteering and feeling fulfilled best illustrates Erikson's prediction for middle adulthood, as it reflects successful resolution of the generativity versus stagnation conflict.
