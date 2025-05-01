Which of the following statements is false regarding adolescent sexuality?
A
Peer norms and media can impact adolescents' attitudes toward sexuality.
B
Adolescents typically have fully developed decision-making skills regarding sexual behavior.
C
Most adolescents experience some degree of sexual attraction during puberty.
D
Adolescent sexuality is influenced by both biological changes and social factors.
1
Step 1: Understand the context of adolescent sexuality, which involves biological, psychological, and social factors influencing behavior and attitudes during puberty.
Step 2: Review each statement carefully to evaluate its accuracy based on developmental psychology principles.
Step 3: Recognize that peer norms and media do influence adolescents' attitudes toward sexuality, making the first statement true.
Step 4: Acknowledge that most adolescents experience sexual attraction during puberty, so the third statement is true.
Step 5: Understand that adolescent sexuality is shaped by both biological changes (like hormonal shifts) and social factors (like cultural norms), confirming the fourth statement as true; therefore, the false statement is the one claiming adolescents typically have fully developed decision-making skills regarding sexual behavior, as their cognitive and emotional regulation is still maturing.
