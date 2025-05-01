In cognitive psychology, which of the following statements best describes the role of assumptions in the problem solving process?
A
Assumptions can sometimes hinder problem solving, but they may also help simplify complex problems.
B
Assumptions always lead to faster and more accurate solutions.
C
Assumptions have no effect on the problem solving process.
D
Assumptions are always harmful and should be completely avoided during problem solving.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of assumptions in cognitive psychology, particularly in the context of problem solving. Assumptions are beliefs or ideas that we accept as true without proof, which influence how we approach a problem.
Step 2: Recognize that assumptions can serve two roles: they can simplify complex problems by reducing the number of variables or unknowns, making the problem more manageable.
Step 3: Also acknowledge that assumptions can sometimes hinder problem solving if they are incorrect or too rigid, leading to biased thinking or overlooking alternative solutions.
Step 4: Evaluate the given statements by considering the dual nature of assumptions—whether they always help, always harm, have no effect, or can both help and hinder problem solving.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is the one that reflects the nuanced role of assumptions: they can sometimes hinder problem solving, but they may also help simplify complex problems.
