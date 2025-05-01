Which of the following best describes how Gestalt psychology differs from functionalism?
A
Gestalt psychology investigates unconscious motives, while functionalism examines observable behavior.
B
Gestalt psychology is primarily concerned with the adaptive value of behavior, whereas functionalism studies the structure of consciousness.
C
Gestalt psychology uses introspection as its main method, while functionalism relies on experimental observation.
D
Gestalt psychology emphasizes the holistic perception of patterns and wholes, while functionalism focuses on the purpose and function of mental processes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core focus of Gestalt psychology, which emphasizes how people perceive entire patterns or configurations, rather than just individual components. It highlights the idea that 'the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.'
Step 2: Recognize that functionalism is concerned with the purpose and adaptive functions of mental processes and behavior, asking 'why' these processes occur and how they help an organism survive and thrive.
Step 3: Compare the two approaches by noting that Gestalt psychology focuses on the holistic experience and perception, while functionalism focuses on the practical functions and outcomes of mental activities.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by identifying that Gestalt psychology does not primarily investigate unconscious motives (that is more related to psychoanalysis), nor does it mainly use introspection as its method (it often uses experimental methods). Functionalism is not focused on the structure of consciousness but rather its function.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is that Gestalt psychology emphasizes holistic perception of patterns and wholes, whereas functionalism focuses on the purpose and function of mental processes.
