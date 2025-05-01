Which of the following is NOT true about the Gestalt view of the role of confrontation in therapy?
A
Gestalt therapists use confrontation to criticize and judge clients' behaviors.
B
Confrontation in Gestalt therapy is intended to support clients in exploring their experiences more deeply.
C
Gestalt therapists use confrontation to encourage clients to take responsibility for their choices.
D
Confrontation in Gestalt therapy is used to help clients become aware of discrepancies between their thoughts, feelings, and actions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core principles of Gestalt therapy, which emphasizes awareness, personal responsibility, and the present moment experience.
Recognize that confrontation in Gestalt therapy is a therapeutic tool used to gently challenge clients, helping them notice inconsistencies or avoidances in their thoughts, feelings, or behaviors.
Identify that confrontation is not meant to criticize or judge clients, but rather to support their self-exploration and growth.
Review each statement and compare it to the Gestalt therapy approach: statements about supporting exploration, encouraging responsibility, and increasing awareness align with Gestalt principles.
Conclude that the statement claiming Gestalt therapists use confrontation to criticize and judge clients' behaviors is NOT true, as it contradicts the supportive and nonjudgmental nature of Gestalt therapy.
