Which of the following social influences is most likely to contribute to women being less likely to reach leadership positions?
A
Societal expectations that encourage assertiveness in women
B
Organizational cultures that prioritize diversity and inclusion
C
Gender stereotypes that associate leadership with masculine traits
D
Equal access to mentorship opportunities for men and women
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question, which is about social influences affecting women's likelihood of reaching leadership positions.
Understand that social influences can include societal expectations, organizational culture, stereotypes, and access to resources like mentorship.
Analyze each option by considering how it might impact women's leadership opportunities: for example, societal expectations encouraging assertiveness in women would likely support leadership, not hinder it.
Recognize that gender stereotypes associating leadership with masculine traits create barriers by shaping perceptions of who is 'fit' to lead, thus limiting women's advancement.
Conclude that among the options, gender stereotypes are the most significant social influence contributing to women being less likely to reach leadership positions.
