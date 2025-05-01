In social psychology, which of the following is considered the principal barrier to effective communication at the point of care?
A
Availability of medical equipment
B
Physical distance between provider and patient
C
Patient's age
D
Language differences between healthcare provider and patient
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the context of the problem, which is effective communication in social psychology, specifically at the point of care in healthcare settings.
Understand that barriers to communication can be physical, psychological, or social, and consider which barrier most directly impacts the exchange of information between provider and patient.
Evaluate each option: availability of medical equipment relates to resources, physical distance affects interaction but can often be overcome, and patient's age may influence communication style but is not a principal barrier.
Recognize that language differences directly impede understanding and the accurate transmission of information, making it a primary barrier in communication.
Conclude that among the options, language differences between healthcare provider and patient are considered the principal barrier to effective communication at the point of care.
