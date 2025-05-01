Which of the following is an example of a leading question in social psychology?
A
What are some factors that influence group conformity?
B
Don't you agree that group conformity is always negative?
C
How does group conformity affect individual behavior?
D
Can you describe a situation where group conformity occurred?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a leading question is in social psychology. A leading question is one that suggests a particular answer or contains the information the questioner is looking to have confirmed.
Step 2: Review each question option and identify if it implies or suggests a specific response rather than allowing an open or neutral answer.
Step 3: Analyze the question 'Don't you agree that group conformity is always negative?' This question presupposes that group conformity is negative and prompts agreement, which is characteristic of a leading question.
Step 4: Compare this with the other questions, which are open-ended and do not suggest a particular answer, such as 'What are some factors that influence group conformity?' or 'How does group conformity affect individual behavior?'.
Step 5: Conclude that the question which contains a bias or suggestion toward a specific answer is the example of a leading question.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah