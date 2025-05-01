The fundamental attribution error is more apparent in _____ than it is in _____.
A
non-Western societies; Western societies
B
collectivistic cultures; individualistic cultures
C
individualistic cultures; collectivistic cultures
D
children; adults
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the fundamental attribution error (FAE), which is the tendency to overemphasize personal characteristics and ignore situational factors when explaining others' behavior.
Recognize that cultural differences influence how people attribute causes to behavior, with individualistic cultures focusing more on personal traits and collectivistic cultures emphasizing situational factors.
Identify that individualistic cultures (often Western societies) are more prone to the fundamental attribution error because they prioritize individual autonomy and personal responsibility.
Note that collectivistic cultures (often non-Western societies) are less likely to commit the fundamental attribution error because they consider social context and relationships more heavily in their explanations.
Conclude that the fundamental attribution error is more apparent in individualistic cultures than in collectivistic cultures.
Watch next
Master Types of Attributions with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah