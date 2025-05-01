Which type of antisocial behavior is associated with more negative developmental outcomes?
A
Late-onset
B
Reactive
C
Situational
D
Early-onset
1
Understand the key terms: 'antisocial behavior' refers to actions that violate social norms and the rights of others. It can be categorized by onset time (early-onset vs. late-onset) and by type (reactive, situational, etc.).
Recognize that early-onset antisocial behavior begins in childhood or early adolescence, while late-onset starts later, often in adolescence or adulthood.
Review psychological research findings which indicate that early-onset antisocial behavior is linked to more persistent and severe negative developmental outcomes, such as chronic criminality, poor social relationships, and mental health issues.
Compare this with late-onset antisocial behavior, which tends to be less stable and less associated with long-term negative consequences.
Conclude that among the options given, early-onset antisocial behavior is the type most strongly associated with more negative developmental outcomes.
