Currently, 61-year-old Jim is in a life stage called _____ adulthood.
A
middle
B
emerging
C
late
D
early
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the typical age ranges associated with different stages of adulthood in developmental psychology: early adulthood (approximately 20-40 years), middle adulthood (approximately 40-65 years), and late adulthood (65 years and older).
Consider Jim's current age, which is 61 years old, and compare it to these age ranges.
Note that Jim's age of 61 falls near the end of middle adulthood but has not yet reached the typical threshold for late adulthood (65+ years).
Understand that some sources may vary slightly in defining these stages, but generally, late adulthood begins around 65 years of age.
Therefore, based on Jim's age, determine which stage of adulthood he is most likely in according to standard psychological definitions.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah