You would be most likely to use operant conditioning to teach a dog to:
A
Become afraid of loud noises after a traumatic event
B
Recognize its owner's face
C
Salivate when it hears a bell
D
Sit on command by rewarding the behavior with treats
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which involves learning through consequences, where behaviors are strengthened or weakened based on rewards or punishments.
Identify that operant conditioning is used to increase or decrease voluntary behaviors by applying reinforcement (rewards) or punishment after the behavior occurs.
Recognize that teaching a dog to sit on command by rewarding it with treats is an example of operant conditioning because the dog learns to associate the behavior (sitting) with a positive consequence (treat).
Contrast this with classical conditioning, which involves associating two stimuli to elicit an involuntary response, such as salivating when hearing a bell or becoming afraid of loud noises after a traumatic event.
Conclude that operant conditioning is most appropriate for teaching voluntary behaviors like sitting on command, where the dog's behavior is shaped by the consequences that follow.
Watch next
Master Contributions of Thorndike and Skinner with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah