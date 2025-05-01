In operant conditioning, which process involves reinforcing successive approximations of a desired behavior to teach complex actions?
A
Shaping
B
Extinction
C
Habituation
D
Classical conditioning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which is a learning process where behaviors are influenced by their consequences, such as rewards or punishments.
Recognize that when teaching complex behaviors, it can be difficult for the learner to perform the exact desired action immediately.
Identify the process called 'shaping,' which involves reinforcing behaviors that are progressively closer to the target behavior, known as successive approximations.
Note that shaping helps guide the learner step-by-step by rewarding small improvements until the full complex behavior is achieved.
Differentiate shaping from other processes: extinction involves reducing a behavior by withholding reinforcement, habituation is decreased response to repeated stimuli, and classical conditioning pairs stimuli to elicit responses.
Watch next
Master Contributions of Thorndike and Skinner with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah