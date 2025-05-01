In the context of operant conditioning, if reprimands are the only form of attention given to a child, what is most likely to happen to the child's misbehavior over time?
A
The misbehavior will decrease because reprimands are always effective punishers.
B
The misbehavior will remain unchanged because attention has no effect on behavior.
C
The misbehavior will disappear because the child will ignore the reprimands.
D
The misbehavior will increase because the reprimands act as a positive reinforcer.
Understand the basic principles of operant conditioning, which involves consequences that influence the likelihood of a behavior recurring. These consequences can be reinforcements (which increase behavior) or punishments (which decrease behavior).
Recognize that attention, even if it is in the form of reprimands, can function as a form of social reinforcement for a child. This means that the child may perceive reprimands as a way to gain attention.
Analyze the role of reprimands: although they are intended as punishers, if the child values the attention they provide, the reprimands may actually serve as positive reinforcement, increasing the likelihood of the misbehavior.
Consider the concept of reinforcement schedules and how consistent attention (even negative attention) can strengthen behavior. Since the child receives attention every time they misbehave, the behavior is reinforced.
Conclude that because reprimands provide attention, which is reinforcing, the child's misbehavior is likely to increase over time rather than decrease.
