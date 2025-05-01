Which of the following statements regarding child-directed speech is NOT true?
A
Child-directed speech has been shown to hinder children's language development.
B
Caregivers often use repetition and clear articulation when engaging in child-directed speech.
C
Child-directed speech is characterized by exaggerated intonation and a slower tempo compared to adult-directed speech.
D
Child-directed speech typically contains simpler vocabulary and shorter sentences to aid language learning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of child-directed speech (CDS), which is a style of speaking used by caregivers when communicating with young children. It typically involves modifications in tone, vocabulary, and sentence structure to support language learning.
Step 2: Review the common characteristics of CDS, such as exaggerated intonation, slower tempo, clearer articulation, repetition, simpler vocabulary, and shorter sentences, all of which facilitate children's language acquisition.
Step 3: Analyze each statement in the problem by comparing it to the known features of CDS. For example, recognize that repetition and clear articulation are typical features, so statements affirming these are true.
Step 4: Identify the statement that contradicts established research findings. Since CDS is known to support, not hinder, language development, the statement claiming it hinders development is likely false.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Child-directed speech has been shown to hinder children's language development' is NOT true, while the other statements accurately describe CDS.
