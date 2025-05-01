According to Erikson's stages of psychosocial development, which individual has likely resolved intimacy issues before resolving identity issues?
A
An individual who avoids both identity exploration and intimate relationships
B
An individual who forms close romantic relationships before establishing a clear sense of self
C
An individual who develops a strong personal identity before seeking intimate relationships
D
An individual who explores different career paths before committing to a long-term partner
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Erikson's theory of psychosocial development, which proposes that individuals face specific psychosocial crises at different stages of life, with each stage building upon the resolution of previous stages.
Identify the relevant stages in this problem: the 'Identity vs. Role Confusion' stage typically occurs during adolescence and focuses on developing a clear sense of self, while the 'Intimacy vs. Isolation' stage occurs in young adulthood and involves forming close, meaningful relationships.
Recognize that according to Erikson, resolving identity issues (developing a clear sense of self) is generally expected to precede resolving intimacy issues (forming close relationships), as a stable identity provides a foundation for healthy intimacy.
Analyze the options to find which individual resolves intimacy issues before identity issues, meaning they form close relationships without first establishing a clear sense of self.
Conclude that the individual who forms close romantic relationships before establishing a clear sense of self exemplifies resolving intimacy issues before identity issues, which is contrary to the typical developmental sequence Erikson proposed.
