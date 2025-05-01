From the perspective of Erik Erikson, which stage of psychosocial development is characterized by the conflict between identity and role confusion, typically occurring during adolescence?
A
Intimacy vs. Isolation
B
Identity vs. Role Confusion
C
Trust vs. Mistrust
D
Initiative vs. Guilt
1
Understand that Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development consists of eight stages, each characterized by a specific conflict that individuals must resolve to develop healthily.
Identify the stage that occurs during adolescence, which is the period roughly between ages 12 and 18, where individuals explore their sense of self and personal identity.
Recall that the conflict during adolescence is between 'Identity' and 'Role Confusion,' where the individual tries to establish a clear and stable sense of who they are.
Compare the given options with Erikson's stages: 'Trust vs. Mistrust' occurs in infancy, 'Initiative vs. Guilt' in early childhood, 'Intimacy vs. Isolation' in young adulthood, and 'Identity vs. Role Confusion' in adolescence.
Conclude that the stage characterized by the conflict between identity and role confusion during adolescence is 'Identity vs. Role Confusion.'
