Which of the following emotion regulation strategies best describes the self-distancing technique for tempering strong emotions?
A
Viewing one's emotional experience from a third-person perspective to gain psychological distance
B
Suppressing emotional expressions to avoid showing feelings to others
C
Ruminating on the causes and consequences of the emotion from a first-person perspective
D
Focusing attention on the physical sensations associated with the emotion
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that self-distancing is an emotion regulation strategy aimed at reducing the intensity of strong emotions by changing how one mentally approaches their emotional experience.
Recognize that self-distancing involves adopting a third-person perspective, which means viewing one's feelings as if from an outside observer, rather than being immersed in the first-person experience.
Compare this with other strategies: suppression involves hiding emotional expressions, rumination involves repeatedly thinking about emotions from a first-person view, and focusing on physical sensations directs attention to bodily feelings rather than changing perspective.
Identify that the key feature of self-distancing is gaining psychological distance by mentally stepping back and observing emotions objectively, which helps temper strong emotional reactions.
Conclude that the best description of self-distancing is 'Viewing one's emotional experience from a third-person perspective to gain psychological distance.'
