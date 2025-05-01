Which of the following is true of research on insight in cognitive psychology?
A
Insight is unrelated to prior knowledge or experience.
B
Insight is always a gradual process that requires step-by-step reasoning.
C
Research shows that insight problems are solved more quickly than non-insight problems.
D
Insight often occurs suddenly after a period of unsuccessful problem solving.
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the concept of insight in cognitive psychology: Insight refers to a sudden realization or 'aha' moment when a solution to a problem becomes clear, often after a period of impasse or unsuccessful attempts.
Recognize that insight is typically contrasted with analytical problem solving, which is gradual and step-by-step, whereas insight is sudden and often unexpected.
Consider the role of prior knowledge and experience: Insight can be influenced by what a person already knows, as prior knowledge can help restructure the problem or trigger the sudden solution.
Review empirical research findings: Studies show that insight problems are not necessarily solved more quickly than non-insight problems; instead, the key feature is the suddenness of the solution rather than the speed.
Conclude that the statement 'Insight often occurs suddenly after a period of unsuccessful problem solving' aligns with research, highlighting the characteristic suddenness and the typical struggle before the insight moment.
