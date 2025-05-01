In the context of cognitive psychology, what is a primary effect of motivated reasoning and confirmation bias on political beliefs?
A
They encourage individuals to seek out diverse perspectives and change their political opinions frequently.
B
They result in people ignoring all political information regardless of their beliefs.
C
They lead individuals to selectively accept information that supports their preexisting political views, reinforcing polarization.
D
They cause individuals to make political decisions based solely on logical analysis, without emotional influence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of motivated reasoning, which refers to the tendency of individuals to process information in a way that aligns with their desires and preexisting beliefs, often leading to biased evaluation of evidence.
Step 2: Recognize confirmation bias as a cognitive bias where people favor information that confirms their existing beliefs and ignore or discount information that contradicts them.
Step 3: Apply these concepts to political beliefs, noting that motivated reasoning and confirmation bias cause individuals to selectively accept political information that supports their current views.
Step 4: Understand that this selective acceptance reinforces existing political opinions and contributes to increased polarization, as individuals become less open to opposing perspectives.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary effect of motivated reasoning and confirmation bias on political beliefs is the reinforcement of preexisting views and polarization, rather than encouraging diverse perspectives or purely logical decision-making.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah