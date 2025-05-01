Which of the following statements is true about a positive behavior change in the context of cognitive psychology?
A
Positive behavior change often involves the adoption of healthier habits and the modification of maladaptive thought patterns.
B
Positive behavior change is unrelated to cognitive processes such as attention and memory.
C
Positive behavior change always occurs without any conscious effort or intention.
D
Positive behavior change typically leads to increased psychological distress.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of positive behavior change within cognitive psychology, which involves changes in behavior that improve an individual's well-being or functioning.
Step 2: Recognize that cognitive psychology focuses on mental processes such as attention, memory, and thought patterns, which influence behavior.
Step 3: Analyze each statement by considering how behavior change relates to cognitive processes; for example, adopting healthier habits often requires modifying maladaptive thoughts.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by identifying why positive behavior change is not unrelated to cognition, does not occur without conscious effort, and does not typically increase psychological distress.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement aligns with the idea that positive behavior change involves adopting healthier habits and modifying maladaptive thought patterns, reflecting the role of cognition in behavior.
