If a communicator aims to understand other people's thoughts and feelings, they are being:
A
apathetic
B
defensive
C
empathetic
D
assertive
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the meaning of each term provided in the options. 'Apathetic' means showing no interest or concern, 'defensive' means protecting oneself from criticism, 'empathetic' means the ability to understand and share the feelings of others, and 'assertive' means confidently expressing one's opinions or needs.
Step 2: Identify the key phrase in the problem: 'aims to understand other people's thoughts and feelings.' This phrase highlights the importance of recognizing and sharing others' emotional experiences.
Step 3: Compare the key phrase with the definitions of the options. The term that best matches the goal of understanding others' thoughts and feelings is 'empathetic.'
Step 4: Recognize that 'empathetic' involves active listening and emotional connection, which aligns with the communicator's aim described in the problem.
Step 5: Conclude that the communicator is being 'empathetic' because this term directly relates to understanding and sharing others' emotions, unlike the other options.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah