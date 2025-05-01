In social psychology, which of the following best describes an expressive crowd?
A
A group that forms to achieve a specific goal, such as a protest or political rally.
B
A group that meets regularly to discuss shared interests or hobbies.
C
A group that assembles spontaneously in response to an emergency situation.
D
A group that gathers to participate in emotionally charged activities, such as religious revivals or celebrations.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a 'crowd' in social psychology, which refers to a large number of people gathered together, often temporarily, and sharing a common focus or purpose.
Step 2: Recognize that different types of crowds are classified based on their purpose and behavior, such as 'acting crowds,' 'expressive crowds,' 'casual crowds,' and 'conventional crowds.'
Step 3: Identify that an 'expressive crowd' is characterized by people coming together primarily to express emotions and participate in activities that are emotionally charged, like celebrations, religious revivals, or festivals.
Step 4: Compare the given options to the definition of an expressive crowd, noting that options involving specific goals (like protests), regular meetings, or emergency responses do not fit the emotional expression focus of expressive crowds.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of an expressive crowd is the group that gathers to participate in emotionally charged activities, as this aligns with the core psychological understanding of expressive crowds.
