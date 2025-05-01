Which of the following statements best describes the disadvantages of negative peer pressure in social psychology?
A
Negative peer pressure has no significant impact on individuals.
B
The only disadvantage of negative peer pressure is having questionable friendships.
C
Negative peer pressure only affects academic performance.
D
Negative peer pressure can lead to a range of negative outcomes, including risky behaviors, lowered self-esteem, and poor academic performance, not just questionable friendships.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of negative peer pressure, which refers to the influence exerted by peers that encourages an individual to engage in behaviors that are harmful or undesirable.
Recognize that negative peer pressure can have multiple adverse effects, not limited to just one aspect of a person's life.
Identify common negative outcomes associated with negative peer pressure, such as engaging in risky behaviors (e.g., substance abuse), experiencing lowered self-esteem, and suffering from poor academic performance.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the broader understanding of negative peer pressure's impact, noting that it is incorrect to say it has no significant impact or only affects one area like academic performance.
Conclude that the best description acknowledges the wide range of negative consequences, including risky behaviors, lowered self-esteem, and poor academic performance, rather than limiting the disadvantages to questionable friendships alone.
