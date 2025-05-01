According to the narrative of 'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,' as Mr. Utterson's character develops, which emotion does he most prominently experience?
A
Bored
B
Angry
C
Sad
D
Worried
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the character in question, Mr. Utterson, and understand his role in the narrative of 'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde' as the lawyer and friend who investigates the strange occurrences surrounding Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
Step 2: Analyze the emotional responses Mr. Utterson exhibits throughout the story, focusing on his reactions to the mysterious behavior and the potential danger posed by Mr. Hyde.
Step 3: Consider the context of the story where Mr. Utterson is concerned about his friend's well-being and the moral implications of Dr. Jekyll's actions, which leads to a specific emotional state.
Step 4: Compare the options given (Bored, Angry, Sad) with the emotion that best fits Mr. Utterson's experience as he tries to uncover the truth and protect his friend, noting that worry or concern is a more accurate description of his emotional state.
Step 5: Conclude that the most prominent emotion Mr. Utterson experiences is 'Worried,' as it reflects his anxiety and concern over the unfolding events and the safety of Dr. Jekyll.
