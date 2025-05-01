Which term refers to the need for establishing and maintaining relationships with other people, as discussed in theories of emotion?
A
Power
B
Achievement
C
Autonomy
D
Affiliation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: the need for establishing and maintaining relationships with other people.
Recall the common psychological needs related to motivation and emotion, such as Power (influence over others), Achievement (success and competence), Autonomy (independence), and Affiliation (forming social bonds).
Understand that 'Affiliation' specifically refers to the desire to form and maintain close interpersonal relationships, which is central to many theories of emotion and social motivation.
Compare the definitions of each term to confirm that Affiliation best matches the need for social connection described in the question.
Conclude that the term 'Affiliation' is the correct answer because it directly relates to the need for establishing and maintaining relationships with others.
