Which type of love is also called passionate love and has strong components of sexuality and infatuation?
A
Companionate love
B
Consummate love
C
Romantic love
D
Fatuous love
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of love as defined in psychological theories, particularly Sternberg's Triangular Theory of Love, which includes components like intimacy, passion, and commitment.
Identify the characteristics of 'passionate love,' which is often described as intense longing, strong sexual attraction, and infatuation.
Compare the options given: Companionate love (characterized by intimacy and commitment without passion), Consummate love (which includes intimacy, passion, and commitment), Fatuous love (passion and commitment without intimacy), and Romantic love.
Recognize that 'Romantic love' is commonly used to describe passionate love, emphasizing strong sexuality and infatuation without necessarily involving commitment.
Conclude that the type of love also called passionate love, with strong components of sexuality and infatuation, is Romantic love.
