Which of the following is an effective memory tool that can assist students in remembering the sequence of the James-Lange, Cannon-Bard, and Schachter-Singer theories of emotion?
A
Studying only one theory in depth and disregarding the others
B
Relying solely on rote memorization without any aids
C
Using a mnemonic such as 'Jolly Cats Sing' to represent James-Lange, Cannon-Bard, Schachter-Singer
D
Ignoring the order and focusing only on the definitions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking for an effective memory tool to help remember the sequence of three theories of emotion: James-Lange, Cannon-Bard, and Schachter-Singer.
Recognize that mnemonic devices are memory aids that use patterns, such as acronyms or phrases, to help recall information in a specific order.
Identify that the mnemonic 'Jolly Cats Sing' corresponds to the first letters of each theory: J for James-Lange, C for Cannon-Bard, and S for Schachter-Singer, making it easier to remember the sequence.
Compare this mnemonic approach to other less effective methods like studying only one theory, rote memorization without aids, or ignoring the order, which do not support remembering the sequence effectively.
Conclude that using a mnemonic like 'Jolly Cats Sing' is an effective memory tool because it organizes the information in a memorable and structured way.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah