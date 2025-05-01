Which language milestone is characterized by infants endlessly repeating sounds and syllables?
A
Telegraphic speech
B
Holophrastic speech
C
Cooing
D
Babbling
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the key language milestones in infant development: Cooing, Babbling, Holophrastic speech, and Telegraphic speech.
Define each milestone: Cooing involves vowel-like sounds, Babbling involves repetitive consonant-vowel combinations, Holophrastic speech is the use of single words to express whole ideas, and Telegraphic speech is the use of short, simple sentences.
Identify the milestone where infants repetitively produce sounds and syllables without forming actual words, which is characteristic of Babbling.
Recognize that Babbling typically occurs around 4 to 6 months of age and is a crucial stage for practicing the sounds of language.
Conclude that the milestone described as infants endlessly repeating sounds and syllables corresponds to Babbling.
