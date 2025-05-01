Ashley reads the word 'healthy' incorrectly as /heel-thy/. What aspect of language development does Ashley still need to develop?
A
Morphological awareness
B
Orthographic knowledge
C
Phonological awareness
D
Pragmatic skills
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms involved in the question. Morphological awareness refers to understanding the structure of words and how prefixes, suffixes, and root words combine to form meaning.
Step 2: Recognize that phonological awareness involves the ability to hear and manipulate sounds in spoken language, such as syllables and phonemes.
Step 3: Pragmatic skills relate to the social use of language, including understanding context, tone, and conversational rules.
Step 4: Orthographic knowledge is the understanding of the written form of language, including spelling patterns, letter-sound correspondences, and how words are visually represented.
Step 5: Since Ashley misreads the word 'healthy' as /heel-thy/, this indicates difficulty with recognizing the correct written form and its corresponding sounds, which points to a need to develop orthographic knowledge.
