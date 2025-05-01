Which psychological perspective emphasizes the reproductive advantages of inherited psychological traits?
A
Cognitive psychology
B
Behaviorism
C
Humanistic psychology
D
Evolutionary psychology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about a psychological perspective that focuses on the reproductive advantages of inherited psychological traits.
Recall the main psychological perspectives and their focus areas: Cognitive psychology studies mental processes, Behaviorism focuses on observable behaviors, Humanistic psychology emphasizes personal growth and self-actualization.
Understand that the perspective emphasizing inherited traits and their reproductive advantages relates to how psychological traits have evolved to increase survival and reproduction.
Recognize that Evolutionary psychology is the perspective that explains behavior and mental processes through the lens of natural selection and adaptation, highlighting inherited traits that improve reproductive success.
Conclude that the correct answer is Evolutionary psychology because it directly addresses the reproductive advantages of inherited psychological traits.
