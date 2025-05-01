Which psychologist suggested that primates were capable of experiencing human-like emotions?
A
Sigmund Freud
B
Jean Piaget
C
B.F. Skinner
D
Charles Darwin
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking about which psychologist suggested that primates could experience emotions similar to humans.
Recall that Sigmund Freud is known for psychoanalysis and theories about the unconscious mind, not specifically about primate emotions.
Recognize that Jean Piaget focused on cognitive development in children, not on primate emotions.
Know that B.F. Skinner is famous for behaviorism and operant conditioning, which does not directly address emotions in primates.
Identify that Charles Darwin, although primarily a naturalist, proposed that emotions have evolutionary roots and suggested that primates share human-like emotions, which is why he is the correct answer.
