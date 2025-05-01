According to evolutionary psychology, what is the primary explanation for sex differences in human mating strategies?
A
Men and women evolved different mating strategies due to differences in parental investment, with women typically seeking long-term partners for resource security and men often pursuing short-term mating to maximize reproductive success.
B
Both men and women have identical mating strategies because evolutionary psychology suggests no significant differences in reproductive challenges.
C
Sex differences in mating strategies are explained by random genetic mutations with no adaptive significance.
D
Sex differences in mating strategies are mainly the result of cultural traditions and social learning rather than evolutionary pressures.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core principle of evolutionary psychology, which explains behavior through the lens of adaptation and natural selection.
Recognize that parental investment theory is central to explaining sex differences in mating strategies; it posits that the sex investing more in offspring will be more selective in mate choice.
Identify that women typically have higher parental investment (e.g., pregnancy, child-rearing), leading them to prefer long-term partners who can provide resources and stability.
Understand that men, with generally lower obligatory parental investment, may adopt mating strategies that maximize reproductive success, often favoring short-term mating opportunities.
Conclude that these differences arise from evolutionary pressures rather than random mutations or solely cultural influences, making parental investment the primary explanation for sex differences in mating strategies.
